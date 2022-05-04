The body of a woman found in a supermarket cart in Puerto Vallarta

The body of a woman was located Tuesday morning inside a supermarket cart in a Puerto Vallarta neighborhood.

According to police reports, the events occurred at the intersection of Crisantemo and Las Palmas streets, in the Villa las Flores neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta.

The report was made shortly before 10:00 a.m., where it was reported that the body of a person was found inside one of the rooms of a home, inside a shopping cart, and upon arrival, the municipal officials confirmed that it was the body of a woman in a state of decomposition.

According to what witnesses told the authorities, shortly before the report they saw a man leave the house. They also said that the woman and her partner lived on the property, who was allegedly the person who fled when the discovery was made.

The facts were reported to the Public Ministry of the State Prosecutor’s Office in that municipality, for which investigations began under the crime of femicide, as established by protocol.

Meanwhile, the body was taken to the regional facilities of the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences pending an autopsy to clarify the causes of death.

So far this year and until March 31, 42 women had been murdered in Jalisco. However, only 10 of the cases maintain the investigation under the femicide protocol, according to statistics from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

