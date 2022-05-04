11 cruise ships will arrive in Puerto Vallarta during May

Puerto Vallarta will register 11 cruise ship arrivals in May, bringing thousands of cruise passengers to enjoy the tourist destination.

According to the Integral Port Administration (API) and the Port Authority, this month cruise activity continues, although at a slower pace than last month, when 22 vessels docked at one of the three docks in the port.

From January to April of this year, 82 cruise ships have docked in this port, being 18 in January, 19 in February, 23 in March, and 22 in April.

In this month, the activity began on Sunday with the docking at Pier 1 of the Caribbean Princess, followed on May 3 with the Carnival Panorama, followed on Saturday 7 with the Noordam, both at Pier 1.

The arrival of the Island Princess is expected for the following week on Sunday the 8th at Pier 1; for Tuesday the 10th to register the first double arrival of the month with the arrival of the Carnival Panorama and MS Regata to dock 3 and 1, respectively and for Sunday the 14th the Island Princess will return to dock 1.

During week 3 of this month, the activity begins on Tuesday the 17th with the Carnival Panorama at Pier 1, followed on Friday the 20th with the Vidanta Elegant at Pier 2.

The month ends with only two arrivals during weeks 4 and 5, with the arrival of a new account of the Carnival Panirama on Tuesday 24 and 31 at Pier 1.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, it is estimated that 2,313 cruise ships will arrive at the ports of Mexico, this is 177.7% more than the 883 in 2021, and only 21.6% below the 2,951 cruise ships that arrived in 2019.

In 2021, the five ports that received the highest number of cruise passengers were Cozumel, Mahahual, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlán, which represented 89.7 percent of total passengers and 87.4 percent of arrivals.

