The Charro Parade returned to Puerto Vallarta (Photo Gallery)

It was only two weeks ago when the Government of Puerto Vallarta was urging the public not to gather on the Malecon to celebrate Día de Muertos this year, but much has changed this week after the State of Jalisco was moved to the lowest warning level for COVID-19 community spread.
The streets of downtown Puerto Vallarta quickly filled with music, dance, and folklore with the Day of the Dead parade, organized by the Municipal Government led by Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, through of the Tourism Directorate, in which 15 charros and skirmish associations from Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas participated, promoting Mexican culture and traditions.
The showy procession began on Avenida México, made up of charros and skirmishes, dressed with motifs from this very Mexican festival and accompanied by bands. The participants also toured the Paseo Díaz Ordaz or Malecón, and Morelos street to the Plaza de Armas, a journey in which thousands of people, including locals and tourists, were able to admire catrinas, charros, and dancing horses in celebration of Day of Dead.
