‘The Love Boat’ announces another voyage to Puerto Vallarta

“Love … exciting and new…come aboard … we’re expecting you.” A special-themed “Love Boat” cruise is setting a course for adventure on board Majestic Princess with the original ensemble cast, who will celebrate their friend and everyone’s favorite cruise ship Captain Stubing with a tribute to Actor Gavin MacLeod. This seven-day cruise sails roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles (San Pedro) to the Mexican Riviera, February 26-March 5, 2022.

Hosted by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), who will be joined by fellow “Love Boat” cast members Cynthia Lauren Tewes (Julie McCoy), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac). Together, they will share their favorite memories from the show, participate in various guest activities and celebrate the late Gavin MacLeod, who served as brand ambassador for Princess Cruises for more than 35 years until his passing in May 2021, at the age of 90.

The voyage will be underway on MacLeod’s birthday – February 28 – and sails on the cruise line’s signature Mexican Riviera itinerary that was prominently featured during the TV show’s 10-year-run from 1977-1986, where Princess cruise ships served as the ocean-going co-star of the series. Guests will enjoy port visits to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.

“Reuniting with the cast for this very special themed ‘Love Boat’ cruise and celebrating the show’s lasting impact with guests is sure to be nostalgic, fun and incredibly memorable,” said Jill Whelan, Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises. “While we always love to connect with fans this cruise will be extra special because we will also celebrate the life and career of Gavin, our fearless leader, who not only played my dad on TV but was also a true father figure to me beyond the show.”

“Love Boat” themed cruise activities include:

Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here

Festive sailaway party including the popular 1970s-inspired Love Boat Disco Deck Party returns exclusively for a “command performance” during this themed cruise.

Renewal of vows ceremony, hosted by Whelan and the cast on the top-deck

Q&A with the cast, sharing favorite memories of the show and MacLeod

Birthday celebration honoring MacLeod

“Love Boat” episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms

Love Boat trivia with the Cruise Director

Cast photo opportunities

“Love Boat” themed menus and specialty cocktails

Themed décor, photo backdrops and merchandise

Princess has been connected to “The Love Boat” beyond the setting of the show, reuniting the original cast members for two ship christenings – Dawn Princess (1997) and Regal Princess (2014), appearing on the cruise line’s Rose Parade float and sailing on a throwback cruise in 2015 all celebrating the lines 50th anniversary. In May 2018, the six original cast members of “The Love Boat” and Princess Cruises received an honorary star plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of their contributions to the history of television and support of the preservation of the Walk of Fame.