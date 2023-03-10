The new Volaris Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta route begins ticket sales

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – With the commitment to boost tourism and provide visitors with greater opportunities to travel and enjoy the Mexican Pacific, the Jalisco Secretary of Tourism (Secturjal) and the airline Volaris launched a new national route that will connect the city of Guadalajara (GDL ) with Puerto Vallarta (PVR), in the State of Jalisco, which will allow passengers to have more flight options to enjoy their stay on the destination’s beaches.
“The increase in air connectivity between the main city and beach destinations in Jalisco allows us to increase the competitiveness of the State in the tourism sector; It offers the possibility of developing attractive products through circuits, in addition to the greater availability of frequencies and seats, a constant and upward flow of tourism is encouraged.
It is definitely good news and we will continue working on promoting both destinations as an integrated circuit to strengthen this route”, explained Vanessa Pérez Lamas, Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco.
The new route will begin operating on Thursday, June 1, so tickets can already be purchased. The itinerary with which this new route will operate is as follows:
Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta
Frequency: Daily
Leaving Guadalajara at 12:42 p.m., arriving in Puerto Vallarta at 1:38 p.m.
Leaving Puerto Vallarta at 2:08 p.m., arriving in Guadalajara at 3:15 p.m.
“The increase in air connectivity that we have in Jalisco is a sign of the dynamism that exists in the tourism sector. The opening of new routes endorses the confidence that the airlines have in betting on growing their operations in Jalisco, which is the only state with two international airports and this new air route is a great sign of the growth that Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara have, two of our main tourist destinations”, pointed out Xavier Orendáin De Obeso, Strategic General Coordinator of Growth and Economic Development.
Jalisco has the highest connectivity of Volaris routes in the country and with this opening, Volaris is committed to continuing to be the one that transports the most passengers. Currently, the airline offers a general level of 200 routes with a daily average of 559 operations in 43 national and 28 international destinations in the United States, Central, and South America.
“The announcement of this new route will strengthen the connectivity between two very important leisure destinations in the state and in Mexico, which reinforces our commitment to continue promoting economic, tourist, and commercial development in the country, by providing the best alternatives to travel at competitive prices to all travelers who want to meet their family and friends, or simply travel for pleasure,” said Omar Carrera, commercial director of Volaris.
