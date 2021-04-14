The Palm Cabaret Extends Some Popular Shows Through May

The Palm Cabaret is bringing back THE BEST of THE BEST to extend its season with some incredible shows. The Royals returns with 3 musical icons on 1 stage! Freddy Mercury ( Roy Gomez ), Lady Gaga( Maru Prado Conti) and Prince ( Tonny Kenneth) share the songs and personas of some of music’s greatest stars! Don’t miss this Stars Tribute Concert, ‘The Royals,’ on Thursdays at 9 pm.

On Fridays at 9 pm, ‘This is Gaga’ returns as one of the most highly acclaimed shows of the season. Maru Prado Conti is absolutely fabulous as Lady Gaga. The Voice, the Look, the Style and the Choreography are simply incredible. Don’t miss this show!

Beginning April 23, Roy Cruz Gomez returns on Fridays with his tribute to the legendary, Freddie Mercury. You can experience ‘I Want It All-Freddy Mercury’ on Friday nights at 9 pm. Roy has been thrilling audiences with his Queen Live Forever performances for the past two seasons. He is a spectacular entertainer!

Branden & James are excited to debut a new show for two nights only on Friday, April 23 & 30 at 7 pm. Come join them for “Up Close & Personal” as they play their favorite classical covers of familiar pop & rock songs, and tell stories about their relationship & musical upbringings in Australia. You’ll enjoy Branden’s amazing vocals (America’s Got Talent finalist) and James’ breathtaking cello accompaniment!.

Keith Tynes, a member of the historic group, The Platters, joins the lineup at The Palm Cabaret for 3 more shows only on Thursday, April 29, May 6 & May 13 at 7 pm. You’ll love hearing major and unforgettable hits like “Only You” and “The Great Pretender.” This great musical talent from Miami has performed on some of the world’s most important stages and theatres. Keith is an authentic and legendary voice of Soul, Motown, R&B and Pop.

Don’t miss these exciting performances at The Palm Cabaret. Tonny Kenneth (from the Prince Tribute) is also developing a new show for May that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser!

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at 508 Olas Altas in the Romantic Zone. Tickets to all shows can be purchased online at thepalmcabaret.com or before the shows.