Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – How do you make the perfect guacamole?

It goes without saying that in my Puerto Vallarta home, there is always guacamole and fresh salsa in the refrigerator because I am the constant host of gatherings for friends. So how do you keep guacamole from turning brown?

According to expert cooks, the key lies in the quality of the avocados. A good quality avocado isn’t hard to find in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, but it’s so popular around the world that I am sure you can find one wherever you live.

This delicious fruit has a very characteristic texture and flavor that, combined with tomato, onion, coriander, and lime, result in a perfect mix of flavors, an ideal dip for nachos or to accompany other dishes of Mexican gastronomy. I love it on my scrambled eggs :)

The only downside to this Mexican sauce is how easy it is to turn brown and go bad, even if you keep it covered in the fridge. This tendency to change color is explained by the nature of the avocado, its main ingredient. The darkening of the avocado is due to an oxidation process. When the pulp comes into contact with air, the oxygen reacts with the help of enzymes called polyphenols. From this combination arise a series of compounds that damage the avocado pulp, turning it brown.

However, keep in mind that the brown part of an avocado or the layer of this color that is created in the guacamole is totally safe and that you can eat it without worry. However, it is true that it spoils the intense and appetizing green color that this dish has naturally. So if you want your guests to eat your guacamole, even if it is safe to eat, don’t let it turn brown.

Simply put your guacamole in a bowl, pack it down, and flatten the top of the guacamole, can pour a thin layer of water on top to cover the guacamole. After adding a little water to cover the top of your sauce, cover it and store it in the refrigerator.

But how does this trick work? By putting water on top, we managed to create a barrier that separates the avocado from the air, stopping this oxidation process. The water also does not change the taste or consistency of the guacamole, so there will be nothing to worry about.

