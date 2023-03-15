VACATION RENTALS

The US is looking for Mexicans who have returned home and are owed $6.5 million dollars in unpaid wages

March 15, 2023
, ,

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Officials from the United States and Mexico reported Tuesday that they will seek to help nearly 13,000 Mexican migrant workers, now living in Mexico, to collect $6.5 million owed to them in unpaid wages from workplaces in the United States . . .

