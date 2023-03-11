VACATION RENTALS

There have been 225 Americans murdered in Mexico since 2019

March 11, 2023
Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - 225 Americans have been killed in Mexico since 2019, according to US State Department records. Nearly half have been in border states of Mexico and even some in tourist spots, including Cancun, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco, Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen, La Paz, and Cabo San Lucas . . .

