They close ports ahead of Hurricane Blas; Vallarta oversees beaches

The Secretary of the Navy reported the closure of ports in the Pacific Ocean due to hurricane Blas becoming category 1 on the Saffir – Simpson scale. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour yesterday afternoon and was located about 405 kilometers southeast of the port of Manzanillo. Only small vessels are allowed to operate in Guerrero: Acapulco, Zihuatanejo, and Puerto Marqués. In order to prevent a tragedy from occurring, Laura Velázquez Alzúa, National Coordinator of Civil Protection, visited Puerto Vallarta to supervise some points of risk.

In social networks, it was reported that it was at the instruction of the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who went to “verify the progress of the work after the collapse and landslide that occurred last year in the area of ​​Colonia Amapas, in Puerto Vallarta” .

In addition, the official announced that in a meeting with the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, it was agreed “to continue with the mitigation actions to safeguard the safety of the inhabitants in the area.”

Due to Hurricane Blas, rains and high waves are expected in Jalisco, for which 28 municipalities in the State are on blue alert.

The recommendations of Civil Protection Mexico are to stay informed and implement precautions for navigation, port, tourist, sports, fishing, riverside, and beach activities. In addition to keeping in mind a family plan and following the recommendations of the National Civil Protection System.

The National Hurricane Center of the United States indicated that Blas will gain a little more strength, but that it will probably begin to weaken in a few days as it moves out to sea.

The first named storm of the Pacific season, Hurricane “Agatha”, made landfall on May 30 near Puerto Ángel, Oaxaca, with maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour. According to the last cut of the authorities, 13,300 houses were damaged by the hurricane “Agatha”, which affected the coasts of Oaxaca.

