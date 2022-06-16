Puerto Vallarta receives government report on landslide in Amapas

To follow up on instructions from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, authorities from the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) and the National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED), presented a report on the work and observations made on the landslide that occurred in the Amapas area in August of last year.

In a meeting headed by the National Coordinator of SINAPROC, Claudia Velázquez Alzúa, accompanied by officials from the federal agency and state and municipal Civil Protection authorities, as well as other agencies involved, the progress made in this regard was announced, as well as the recommendations, actions and measures that the Government of Puerto Vallarta must implement to anticipate risks and prevent this type of event in the future.

The head of SINAPROC indicated that from the first moment the event was attended to and by order of the President of Mexico himself, a team of experts from CENAPRED took on the task of investigating and determining the causes of the landslide, and based on this, make recommendations and suggestions to the municipal authority for decision-making.

Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez thanked the SINAPROC coordinator and officials for their willingness, as well as the state and municipal authorities that have worked in a coordinated manner to be able to respond to the concerns of the residents of the area and undertake the necessary actions.

Also participating in the meeting were the general director of CENAPRED, Enrique Guevara Ortiz; Leobardo Domínguez Morales, from SINAPROC; Víctor Hugo Roldán Guerrero, director of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit; Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Rodríguez, director of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta; Adriana Guzmán Jiménez, head of Urban Development and Environment of the City Council, among other officials.

As part of this coordination, a work table with experts will be installed to review and monitor this issue. Details of the report and its findings have not been made public.

