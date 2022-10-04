Three destinations to know on Mexico’s Pacific Coast: Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Vallarta and Sayulita

An alternative to the Mexican Caribbean that attracts more tourists every year is the Pacific beaches of Mexico which combine the best of local cuisine, great beaches, nightlife, crystal clear and warm waters, and high viewpoints with the best sunsets in all of Mexico.

These characteristics have made the Mexican Pacific one of the most sought-after options by tourists who year after year choose this destination to vacation at any time of the year, since temperatures are high in all seasons, some even opt for winter because it is the least rainy season and it’s an escape from harsh winters to the north of Mexico.

Three alternatives with exponential growth in terms of hotel infrastructure and shopping centers, which are only a few kilometers apart and which can be a good option to visit on the same trip: Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Vallarta, and Sayulita.

These tourist guides will allow you to choose three destinations that have grown in popularity in recent years and are worth knowing about and visiting.

Puerto Vallarta, the pear of Jalisco

Puerto Vallarta is located in the Bay of Banderas and belongs to the state of Jalisco. It is considered the most beautiful city in the state for its beaches and the great height viewpoints in a jungle environment.

For accommodation, you can opt for Marina Vallarta, which is the most luxurious and exclusive area. It is about 15 minutes from downtown and has high-quality restaurants. Another option is the Romantic Zone or Old Vallarta, which is the oldest part of the city and has bars and plenty of shopping, in addition to the largest concentration of restaurants in the area.

The area of resorts and luxury accommodations is located in Conchas Chinas, which has access to Sierra Madre in the south of the city. There is also the possibility of staying in Nuevo Vallarta (recently renamed to Nuevo Nayarit), a few kilometers away and with a wide variety of lodgings.

The main attractions are its beaches and the Muelle de Los Muertos (the pier), which allows you to see one of the most beautiful sunsets in the world as the sun sets over the Pacific in Banderas Bay.

Another attraction is Los Arcos National Marine Park, which consists of huge rocks that emerge from the sea and can be accessed by kayaks or boats for diving or snorkeling to learn about the variety of fish that live there.

For those who prefer to take walks around the city, there is the option of visiting the Malecón, or boardwalk, which is 1.5 kilometers long and allows for walks and outdoor sports. Also in the city, the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe is a popular destination on a walking tour just of the Malecón.

Crossing the Ameca River to Nueveo Vallarta (Nayarit)

Just a few minutes from Puerto Vallarta, crossing the Ameca River and leaving the state of Jalisco to enter the state of Nayarit, is Nuevo Vallarta. With 5 kilometers of the beach and with calm waters, you can enjoy a modern city designed for tourism.

It is also located in Banderas Bay, so the geography is similar to that of Puerto Vallarta, but it differs due to the number of hotel condominiums and resorts that have been built in recent years.

To stay, Nuevo Vallarta has a hotel zone where all the most luxurious hotels in the region congregate. It is also possible to stay in Puerto Vallarta and visit these beaches that are usually quieter and less crowded.

Throughout this region of the Mexican Pacific, which also includes Sayulita, it is possible to enjoy the best national and international dishes, with a wide variety of fish and seafood, combined with traditional Mexican food.

You can visit the Aquaventuras water park which has water slides for children and adults. There is also the option of the Dolphin Adventure park which offers different activities with dolphins.

The Islas Marietas National Park is a series of uninhabited islands that is truly unmissable, however, you need to book a tour, the number of people allowed in the area per day, and the time you are permitted to stay, is limited for environmental protection reasons.

Surfing mecca of Sayulita

30 kilometers from Nuevo Vallarta, and 40 from Puerto Vallarta, is Sayulita in the state of Nayarit. This town of about 3,000 inhabitants has become a must-see destination for surfers from all over the world, as well as being widely chosen by those seeking tranquility and calm.

This tourist town attracts those who practice surfing because it has a uniform swell, which makes it perfect for surfing.

It is also a great destination for lovers of sport fishing, species such as blue marlin, striped marlin, and sailfish can be caught, all highly sought after by fishermen from around the world. It is also a good area for fishing for yellowfin tuna and lemon fish.

Sayulita has a great nightlife with bars that have the best cocktails to spend a pleasant night after long days at the beach and outdoor activities.

Another activity that should not be missed is the trekking in Cerro del Mono, which consists of a walk, starting from the town of Higuera Blanca, along the hill until reaching the top to obtain an unmissable panoramic view of the entire region.

These three tourist areas are some of the options from the entire range that Mexico offers, from the Caribbean Sea to the Pacific Ocean, a country that is unique in its culture, its gastronomy, and in its attention to tourism.

Without a doubt, Mexico stands as the quintessential Latin American country for tourism due to its warmth and infrastructure that grows year after year to be a leader in the region and to be the most chosen destination to enjoy its beautiful beaches.

