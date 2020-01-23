Three new possible cases of coronavirus in Jalisco

Although the possible case of coronavirus detected in Tamaulipas was negative for the new strain that emerged in China, the Ministry of Health (Ssa) reported that three other suspected cases are analyzed in Tepatitlán, Jalisco.

In the first daily report on the evolution of this virus, the agency explained that the three suspected cases correspond to a man who arrived in the country on January 10 from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak is believed to have started. The man started showing symptoms on January 13.

The two possible remaining cases correspond to two women, who were in direct contact with the man in Mexico and have symptoms since January 13 and 19.

The Ssa explained that the diagnostic tests of these people are already in process at the National Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE).