Mexico receives 8 new Creative Cities of Unesco

Eight Mexican cities were formally added to the huge list of the Creative Cities Network, which Unesco promotes worldwide.

With them, now the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) forms a list close to 250 metropolises that work together to promote cooperation for sustainable urban development and tourism development.

Through this network, Unesco recognizes the creativity of its members in seven areas: crafts and folk arts, digital arts, design, cinema, gastronomy, literature, and music.

Mexico City, Querétaro and Puebla were recognized for their architectural design, Mérida and Ensenada featured for their gastronomic richness, Morelía for their traditional dances, San Cristóbal de las Casas for their crafts and folk arts and Guadalajara for their digital art.

The event took place in the city of Mérida, where Frédéric Vacheron, representatives of Unesco in Mexico, declared:

“The members of the network will be able to share knowledge, experiences, promote practices and strengthen their cultural industries. It is also a network of cooperation and municipal solidarity with cities that are convinced that a more inclusive, more prosperous, more peaceful society must be built”.