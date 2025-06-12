Tijuana rehab center attack leaves one dead and two wounded

In the early hours of Wednesday, June 11, local police in Tijuana responded to reports of gunfire at a residential rehabilitation facility. At approximately 2:15 a.m., four armed assailants approached the building and opened fire on occupants who were undergoing treatment, according to Tijuana municipal authorities. When officers arrived, they discovered one person fatally wounded and two others suffering from gunshot injuries. Both wounded victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical care, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

Officials have not released the names of the deceased or injured, pending notification of next of kin. Preliminary statements indicate that the attackers fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, which remains under investigation. Patrols and checkpoints were established throughout the surrounding neighborhood in an effort to locate the suspects and secure any potential witnesses. Local police spokesman Lieutenant Juan Méndez said investigators are reviewing security camera footage from neighboring businesses and gathering forensic evidence at the scene.

Rehabilitation centers in northern Mexico have become recurrent targets for criminal organizations seeking to intimidate rivals or eliminate perceived informants. In October 2010, a similar attack in Tijuana left 13 people dead after gunmen stormed another therapy clinic, illustrating a pattern of violence against unlicensed or loosely regulated treatment facilities. Experts note that such centers often lack adequate security measures, making them vulnerable to armed incursions by traffickers or paid hit teams.

Baja California authorities have stressed that not all rehabilitation centers in the region are officially registered or monitored. State health regulators have warned against unlicensed operations, urging families to verify credentials before admitting loved ones into treatment programs. “We must ensure these facilities adhere to legal and safety standards,” said Dr. Mariana López of the Baja California Health Secretariat. “When centers operate outside the law, they expose patients and staff to grave risks.” López confirmed that her office will work alongside law enforcement to audit local clinics in the coming weeks.

Community leaders and advocacy groups condemned the attack, calling for stronger protections for vulnerable populations seeking help for addiction. “Recovery depends on trust and a secure environment,” stated Ana Torres, director of a Tijuana nonprofit that supports addiction treatment. “When violence invades these spaces, it not only endangers lives but also undermines efforts to combat substance abuse.” The group plans to host a public forum later this month to discuss measures that could improve safety protocols at both public and private treatment centers.

As the investigation continues, Tijuana police encourage anyone with information to come forward anonymously. Meanwhile, the Office of the Attorney General of Baja California has opened a parallel inquiry to determine whether the assault is linked to broader organized-crime activity in the border region. With investigations underway, authorities hope to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent further attacks on facilities vital to the community’s health and well-being.