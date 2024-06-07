Tony Awards Celebration: A “Vallarta-Chic” Gala – June 16 at ActII Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is buzzing with excitement as the Madonnarama show, starring the talented Ale Matus, is set to open on Friday, June 7 at 7:00 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost sold out, so those wishing to attend the opening night should secure their tickets promptly. This electrifying performance will close on Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 pm, and there are still seats available for the Saturday show. Tickets can be purchased at www.act2pv.com. This is a spectacular show you don't want to miss!