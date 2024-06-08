Know Your Rights: A Guide for Consumers in Mexican Restaurants and Bars

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the weekend and summer vacations approach, many residents and visitors in Puerto Vallarta plan to enjoy the vibrant local dining and nightlife scene. To ensure a pleasant experience, it's important to be aware of your consumer rights when visiting a restaurant, bar, or club in Mexico.

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) offers these essential tips to avoid any unpleasant surprises. Can a restaurant charge you a commission if you pay by credit card? Can a restaurant include the tip in your bill? Can you be forced to have a minimum order or minimum drink consumption? Learn about your consumer rights in Mexico.