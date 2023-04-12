Top 10 Romantic Getaways in Puerto Vallarta (Bonus: Tips for a Puerto Vallarta Engagement and Wedding)

Puerto Vallarta is a popular destination for couples seeking a romantic getaway, thanks to its beautiful beaches, stunning natural scenery, and vibrant nightlife. Whether you’re looking for a secluded retreat or an action-packed adventure, there are plenty of perfect spots for couples to enjoy in Puerto Vallarta. Here are some of the best romantic getaways in Puerto Vallarta:

Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa

Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa is one of the most luxurious and exclusive resorts in Puerto Vallarta, located on a private beach just south of the city. The resort features stunning ocean views, lush tropical gardens, and a range of amenities, making it the perfect spot for couples looking for a secluded and romantic getaway.

Accommodations

The accommodations at Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa are luxurious and spacious, with stunning views of the ocean or the tropical gardens. The resort offers a range of accommodations, from one-bedroom suites to three-bedroom penthouses, all featuring modern decor, high-end amenities, and plush bedding.

Amenities

Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa offers a range of amenities designed to enhance your romantic getaway. The resort features several infinity pools, a full-service spa, a fitness center, and a range of water sports and activities. Couples can also enjoy private beach cabanas, a rooftop terrace, and gourmet dining options.

Dining

The dining options at Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa are exceptional, with a range of gourmet restaurants and bars on-site. The resort features two gourmet restaurants, Blanca Blue and BocaDos STK, as well as a poolside bar and a rooftop bar with stunning ocean views. The resort also offers in-suite dining for a more intimate and romantic experience.

Spa

The spa at Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa is a full-service facility that offers a range of treatments designed to relax and rejuvenate. Couples can enjoy a couples’ massage in one of the private treatment rooms, or relax in the sauna, steam room, or hot tub.

Activities

Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa offers a range of activities designed to enhance your romantic getaway. The resort offers kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkeling, as well as yoga classes, cooking classes, and live entertainment. Couples can also take a romantic sunset sail, go on a whale watching tour, or explore the nearby rainforest.

Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway

The Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway is an exclusive adults-only, all-inclusive resort located on the beach in downtown Puerto Vallarta. The resort offers a range of luxurious amenities and services, making it the perfect spot for couples looking for a romantic getaway.

Accommodations

The accommodations at Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway are luxurious and elegant, with stunning ocean views and modern decor. The resort offers a range of accommodations, from oceanfront suites to penthouses, all featuring high-end amenities, plush bedding, and premium linens.

Amenities

Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway offers a range of amenities designed to enhance your romantic getaway. The resort features a full-service spa, a fitness center, and a range of water sports and activities. Couples can also enjoy private beach cabanas, a rooftop terrace, and gourmet dining options.

Dining

The dining options at Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway are exceptional, with a range of gourmet restaurants and bars on-site. The resort features three gourmet restaurants, La Ceiba Restaurant, Murales Restaurant, and La Corona Bar & Lounge, as well as a poolside bar and a rooftop bar with stunning ocean views. The resort also offers in-suite dining for a more intimate and romantic experience.

Spa

The spa at Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway is a full-service facility that offers a range of treatments designed to relax and rejuvenate. Couples can enjoy a couples’ massage in one of the private treatment rooms, or relax in the sauna, steam room, or hot tub.

Activities

Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway offers a range of activities designed to enhance your romantic getaway. The resort offers yoga classes, cooking classes, and live entertainment. Couples can also take a romantic sunset cruise on the bay or explore the nearby town and its charming shops and restaurants.

Hacienda San Angel

Hacienda San Angel is a boutique hotel located in a historic mansion in the heart of Puerto Vallarta’s Old Town. The hotel features elegant suites with stunning views of the city and bay, a rooftop infinity pool, and a gourmet restaurant. Hacienda San Angel is the perfect spot for couples looking for a romantic and elegant retreat in Puerto Vallarta.

Accommodations

The accommodations at Hacienda San Angel are luxurious and spacious, with stunning views of the city or the bay. The hotel offers a range of accommodations, from cozy rooms to spacious suites, all featuring unique decor, high-end amenities, and plush bedding.

Amenities

Hacienda San Angel offers a range of amenities designed to enhance your romantic getaway. The hotel features a rooftop infinity pool with stunning views of the city and bay, a full-service spa, and a range of water sports and activities. Couples can also enjoy a private dinner in the hotel’s garden or a romantic sunset cocktail on the rooftop terrace.

Dining

The dining options at Hacienda San Angel are exceptional, with a gourmet restaurant and bar on-site. The restaurant, Hacienda San Angel Gourmet, offers a range of delicious dishes, including fresh seafood and traditional Mexican cuisine. The bar, El Panorama Bar, is located on the rooftop terrace and offers stunning views of the city and bay, making it the perfect spot for a romantic sunset cocktail.

Spa

The spa at Hacienda San Angel is a full-service facility that offers a range of treatments designed to relax and rejuvenate. Couples can enjoy a couples’ massage in one of the private treatment rooms, or relax in the sauna, steam room, or hot tub.

Activities

Hacienda San Angel offers a range of activities designed to enhance your romantic getaway. The hotel offers yoga classes, cooking classes, and live entertainment. Couples can also take a romantic stroll through the cobblestone streets of Old Town, explore the nearby galleries and shops, or take a boat tour of the bay.

Le Kliff

Le Kliff is a romantic restaurant located on a cliff overlooking the ocean, just south of Puerto Vallarta. The restaurant features an open-air dining room with stunning views, fresh seafood, and a range of cocktails and wines. Le Kliff is the perfect spot for couples looking for a romantic dinner with a view.

Location

Le Kliff is located on the south coast of Puerto Vallarta, nestled in a lush jungle setting and overlooking the ocean. The restaurant is located on a cliff, providing stunning views of the ocean and the surrounding natural scenery. Access to the restaurant is via a steep and winding road, adding to the sense of adventure and romance.

Ambiance

Le Kliff has a romantic and elegant atmosphere, with a rustic and natural decor that complements the stunning natural surroundings. The open-air dining room is set on the edge of a cliff, providing a stunning view of the ocean and the surrounding jungle. The sound of the waves crashing below and the gentle breeze add to the romantic atmosphere.

Cuisine

Le Kliff offers a range of fresh seafood dishes, including ceviche, grilled fish, and lobster. The restaurant also offers a range of international dishes, including steak, pasta, and vegetarian options. The cuisine is prepared with fresh and local ingredients, adding to the flavors and authenticity of the dishes.

Drinks

Le Kliff offers a range of cocktails and wines, including a range of tequilas and mezcals. The bar is situated in a separate area, overlooking the ocean, providing the perfect spot for couples to enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail or a post-dinner drink.

Special Occasions

Le Kliff is a popular spot for special occasions, including weddings, anniversaries, and romantic dinners. The restaurant offers a range of private dining options, including a secluded table for two on a cliff overlooking the ocean. The restaurant also offers live music and fireworks on special occasions, adding to the romantic atmosphere.

Yelapa

Yelapa is a charming and secluded village located on the south coast of Puerto Vallarta, accessible only by boat. The village features a stunning beach, lush jungle scenery, and a range of outdoor activities, making it the perfect spot for couples looking for a romantic and adventurous day trip.

Location

Yelapa is located on the south coast of Puerto Vallarta, accessible only by boat. The village is nestled in a lush jungle setting, with stunning views of the ocean and the surrounding natural scenery. The journey to Yelapa by boat provides a sense of adventure and romance, as couples can enjoy the stunning views of the bay and the coastline.

Activities

Yelapa offers a range of outdoor activities, including hiking, snorkeling, kayaking, and swimming. Couples can explore the surrounding jungle, swim in the crystal-clear waters of the beach, or go on a guided tour of the nearby waterfalls. Yelapa is also a popular spot for whale watching during the winter months.

Beach

Yelapa features a stunning and secluded beach, perfect for couples looking for a romantic and intimate setting. The beach is surrounded by lush jungle, providing a sense of seclusion and privacy. The beach features soft sand, crystal-clear waters, and a range of beachside restaurants and bars.

Culture

Yelapa is a traditional and authentic Mexican village, providing couples with a unique and immersive cultural experience. The village features a range of artisan shops, local markets, and traditional restaurants, offering a glimpse into the local culture and way of life. Couples can also explore the nearby ruins of an ancient indigenous village, adding to the sense of adventure and discovery.

The Malecon

The Malecon is a popular waterfront promenade in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, stretching along the coast for over a mile. The Malecon is a popular spot for couples looking for a romantic and scenic stroll, offering stunning views of the ocean and the surrounding natural scenery.

Location

The Malecon is located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, running along the coast from the Cuale River to the Hotel Rosita. The promenade is easily accessible by foot, providing a convenient and romantic spot for couples to explore the city and its attractions.

Scenery

The Malecon offers stunning views of the ocean and the surrounding natural scenery, with the Sierra Madre Mountains providing a dramatic backdrop. The promenade is also home to a range of public art installations, including sculptures and murals, adding to the vibrant and artistic atmosphere.

Romantic Stroll

The Malecon provides the perfect spot for couples to take a romantic and scenic stroll, hand in hand. The promenade is lined with restaurants, bars, and shops, providing plenty of opportunities to stop and take in the scenery. Couples can also take a horse-drawn carriage ride along the Malecon, adding to the sense of romance and adventure.

Sunsets

The Malecon is a popular spot for watching the sunset, offering stunning views of the sun sinking into the ocean. Couples can enjoy a romantic dinner at one of the many restaurants on the promenade, or take a sunset cruise on the bay for an even more intimate and romantic experience.

Events

The Malecon is a popular spot for events and festivals throughout the year, including the International Fireworks Festival, the Puerto Vallarta Art Walk, and the Day of the Dead Festival. Couples can enjoy live music, art, and cultural events while taking in the stunning scenery of the Malecon.

Los Arcos

Los Arcos is a stunning rock formation located in the Bay of Banderas, just south of Puerto Vallarta. The formation features a range of arches and caves, providing a unique and romantic setting for couples looking for an adventure and a sense of seclusion.

Location

Los Arcos is located just south of Puerto Vallarta, in the Bay of Banderas. The formation is accessible only by boat, providing couples with a sense of adventure and exclusivity.

Scenery

The scenery at Los Arcos is stunning and unique, with the rock formation rising up from the crystal-clear waters of the bay. The arches and caves provide a sense of mystery and adventure, while the surrounding natural scenery offers a sense of seclusion and privacy.

Snorkeling

Los Arcos is a popular spot for snorkeling, offering couples the opportunity to explore the crystal-clear waters and see a range of colorful marine life, including tropical fish and sea turtles. Couples can also take a guided snorkeling tour, providing a sense of adventure and exploration.

Kayaking

Kayaking is another popular activity at Los Arcos, providing couples with the opportunity to explore the arches and caves at their own pace. Couples can rent kayaks or take a guided kayak tour, providing a unique and memorable experience.

Sunsets

The sunsets at Los Arcos are breathtaking, providing couples with a romantic and stunning backdrop for their special moments. Couples can take a sunset cruise on the bay, enjoying the stunning scenery and the warm colors of the sunset.

Romantic Picnic

Los Arcos provides the perfect spot for a romantic picnic, with the stunning natural scenery and the sense of seclusion and exclusivity. Couples can pack a basket with their favorite foods and drinks, and enjoy a romantic meal on the beach or on a private boat.

Sayulita

Sayulita is a charming and laid-back beach town located on the Pacific coast of Mexico, just north of Puerto Vallarta. The town features stunning beaches, colorful architecture, and a range of outdoor activities, making it the perfect spot for couples looking for a romantic and adventurous getaway.

Location

Sayulita is located just 25 miles north of Puerto Vallarta, easily accessible by car or bus. The town is nestled in a lush jungle setting, providing a sense of seclusion and privacy. The town is also surrounded by stunning natural scenery, including beaches, mountains, and rivers.

Activities

Sayulita offers a range of outdoor activities, including surfing, kayaking, hiking, and horseback riding. Couples can explore the surrounding jungle, swim in the crystal-clear waters of the beach, or take a guided tour of the nearby waterfalls. Sayulita is also a popular spot for whale watching during the winter months.

Beaches

Sayulita features stunning beaches, perfect for couples looking for a romantic and intimate setting. The beaches are surrounded by lush jungle, providing a sense of seclusion and privacy. The beaches feature soft sand, crystal-clear waters, and a range of beachside restaurants and bars.

Culture

Sayulita is a vibrant and authentic Mexican town, providing couples with a unique and immersive cultural experience. The town features a range of artisan shops, local markets, and traditional restaurants, offering a glimpse into the local culture and way of life. Couples can also explore the nearby ruins of an ancient indigenous village, adding to the sense of adventure and discovery.

Romantic Accommodations

Sayulita offers a range of romantic accommodations, including boutique hotels, private villas, and cozy bed and breakfasts. Many of the accommodations offer stunning views of the ocean or the surrounding jungle, providing the perfect setting for a romantic and intimate getaway.

Vallarta Botanical Gardens

The Vallarta Botanical Gardens is a stunning and expansive botanical garden located just south of Puerto Vallarta. The garden features a range of tropical plants and flowers, lush jungle scenery, and a range of outdoor activities, making it the perfect spot for couples looking for a romantic and educational day trip.

Location

The Vallarta Botanical Gardens is located just south of Puerto Vallarta, nestled in a lush jungle setting with stunning views of the Sierra Madre Mountains. The gardens are easily accessible by car or bus, providing a convenient and romantic spot for couples to explore the natural beauty of the region.

Scenery

The Vallarta Botanical Gardens feature stunning scenery, with over 3,000 species of plants and flowers on display. The gardens are also home to a range of birds and butterflies, adding to the vibrant and natural atmosphere. The gardens are surrounded by lush jungle, providing a sense of seclusion and privacy.

Activities

The Vallarta Botanical Gardens offer a range of outdoor activities, including hiking, bird watching, and swimming. Couples can explore the trails through the jungle, take a guided tour of the gardens, or relax by the river and take a dip in the crystal-clear waters.

Education

The Vallarta Botanical Gardens are not just a stunning natural attraction, but also a center for education and conservation. The gardens feature a range of educational exhibits and workshops, providing couples with a unique and educational experience. Couples can learn about the local flora and fauna, as well as the conservation efforts taking place in the region.

Romantic Picnic

The Vallarta Botanical Gardens provide the perfect spot for a romantic picnic, with stunning natural scenery and a sense of seclusion and exclusivity. Couples can pack a basket with their favorite foods and drinks, and enjoy a romantic meal on one of the many secluded spots throughout the gardens.

The Rooftop at the Hotel Mousai

The Rooftop at the Hotel Mousai is a luxurious and romantic rooftop bar and restaurant located in Puerto Vallarta. The rooftop offers stunning views of the ocean and the surrounding natural scenery, as well as a range of fine dining options and creative cocktails, making it the perfect spot for a romantic and memorable evening.

Location

The Rooftop at the Hotel Mousai is located on the top floor of the Hotel Mousai, a luxurious and exclusive hotel located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta. The rooftop offers stunning views of the ocean and the surrounding natural scenery, providing a romantic and intimate setting for couples.

Scenery

The Rooftop at the Hotel Mousai offers stunning views of the ocean and the surrounding natural scenery, with the Sierra Madre Mountains providing a dramatic backdrop. The rooftop is also surrounded by lush vegetation, providing a sense of seclusion and privacy.

Dining

The Rooftop at the Hotel Mousai features a range of fine dining options, with a focus on fresh and local ingredients. The menu features a range of creative and innovative dishes, as well as classic favorites. Couples can enjoy a romantic dinner on the rooftop, taking in the stunning views and savoring the delicious cuisine.

Drinks

The Rooftop at the Hotel Mousai also offers a range of creative cocktails and fine wines, providing couples with a luxurious and exclusive drinking experience. The bartenders are skilled and knowledgeable, offering a range of classic and innovative cocktails, as well as personalized recommendations.

Live Music

The Rooftop at the Hotel Mousai also features live music and entertainment, adding to the romantic and sophisticated atmosphere. Couples can enjoy live music performances while taking in the stunning views and sipping on a delicious cocktail.

Planning a romantic proposal in Puerto Vallarta

Planning a romantic proposal is a special and exciting time, and Puerto Vallarta provides the perfect setting for a memorable and romantic proposal experience. With its stunning natural beauty, vibrant cultural scene, and luxurious amenities, Puerto Vallarta offers a range of unique and romantic proposal ideas.

Here are some tips for planning a romantic proposal in Puerto Vallarta:

Choose the Right Location

Choosing the right location is key to creating a romantic and memorable proposal experience in Puerto Vallarta. There are a range of stunning locations to choose from, including secluded beaches, lush jungle settings, and luxurious rooftop bars. Consider your partner’s interests and preferences when choosing the location, and choose a spot that has special meaning for both of you.

Plan a Special Activity

Planning a special activity can add an extra touch of romance and excitement to your proposal experience. Consider taking a sunset cruise on the bay, going on a horseback ride through the jungle, or enjoying a couples massage at a luxurious spa. These special activities can help to create a sense of intimacy and connection, and set the tone for your proposal.

Incorporate Local Traditions

Puerto Vallarta has a rich and vibrant culture, with a range of customs and traditions that can add a unique and romantic touch to your proposal experience. Consider incorporating local traditions into your proposal, such as a serenade by a mariachi band, a traditional Mexican dance performance, or a tequila tasting. These local touches can help to create a sense of authenticity and romance, and make your proposal truly unforgettable.

Capture the Moment

Capturing the moment is a great way to preserve the memories of your romantic proposal experience in Puerto Vallarta. Consider hiring a professional photographer or videographer to capture the moment, or ask a friend or passerby to take a photo or video. These captured memories can be treasured for years to come.

Planning a wedding in Puerto Vallarta

Planning a wedding can be a daunting task, but choosing Puerto Vallarta as your destination wedding location is a great choice for couples looking for a romantic and memorable wedding experience. With its stunning natural beauty, vibrant cultural scene, and luxurious amenities, Puerto Vallarta provides the perfect setting for a romantic and unforgettable wedding celebration.

Here are some tips for planning a romantic wedding in Puerto Vallarta:

Choose the Right Venue

Choosing the right venue is key to creating a romantic and memorable wedding experience in Puerto Vallarta. There are a range of stunning venues to choose from, including beachfront resorts, private villas, and lush botanical gardens. Each venue offers its own unique setting and amenities, so it’s important to choose one that fits your vision for your special day.

Hire a Wedding Planner

Hiring a wedding planner can be a huge help when planning a destination wedding in Puerto Vallarta. A local wedding planner can provide valuable insight into the local vendors, customs, and traditions, as well as help with logistics, accommodations, and transportation. A wedding planner can also help with the legal requirements for getting married in Mexico, including obtaining a marriage license and ensuring that all necessary paperwork is in order.

Plan Activities for Your Guests

Puerto Vallarta offers a range of activities for couples and their guests, including snorkeling, kayaking, hiking, and horseback riding. Plan some activities for your guests to enjoy during their stay, providing them with a unique and memorable experience of the region. These activities can also help to create a sense of community and camaraderie among your guests, adding to the overall atmosphere of your wedding celebration.

Incorporate Local Traditions

Puerto Vallarta has a rich and vibrant culture, with a range of customs and traditions that can add a unique and romantic touch to your wedding celebration. Incorporate local traditions into your wedding, such as a mariachi band, a traditional Mexican dance performance, or a tequila tasting. These local touches can help to create a sense of authenticity and romance, and make your wedding celebration truly memorable.