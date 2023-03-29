Top-10 things that you must do in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is an unforgettable experience. This vibrant city on the west coast of Mexico has become a popular destination for travelers from all over the world, and it’s not hard to see why. From its stunning beaches and natural beauty to its rich culture and delicious cuisine, Puerto Vallarta has something for everyone.

Beaches

One of the main draws of Puerto Vallarta is its beautiful beaches. Whether you’re looking for a lively atmosphere or a quiet spot to relax, there’s a beach for every type of traveler. Playa de los Muertos is the most popular beach in the city and offers plenty of amenities, including restaurants, bars, and water sports. Playa Las Animas, on the other hand, is a more secluded beach that’s perfect for relaxing and soaking in the natural beauty of the area.

Natural Beauty

Puerto Vallarta is surrounded by stunning natural landscapes, from the lush jungle canopy to the crystal-clear waters of the Pacific Ocean. One of the best ways to experience this natural beauty is by taking a boat tour to Las Marietas Islands. These small islands are home to a variety of marine life, including dolphins, sea turtles, and colorful fish, and offer some of the best snorkeling and swimming in the area.

Culture

Puerto Vallarta is a city rich in culture and history. The Old Town, with its narrow cobblestone streets and traditional architecture, is a great place to explore and learn about the local culture. The iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe church is also located in the Old Town and is a must-visit for anyone interested in the history of the area.

Cuisine

Mexican cuisine is world-famous, and Puerto Vallarta is no exception. From street tacos to gourmet restaurants, there’s no shortage of delicious food to try in the city. Taking a cooking class is a great way to learn more about the local cuisine and try your hand at preparing traditional dishes like guacamole, ceviche, and tacos.

Nightlife

Puerto Vallarta has a lively nightlife scene, with plenty of bars, nightclubs, and live music venues to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a quiet drink or a wild night out, there’s something for everyone. The Malecon, a long boardwalk that runs along the coast of Puerto Vallarta, is a popular spot for nightlife and is home to many bars and restaurants.

Here are the top 10 things to do in Puerto Vallarta:

Visit the Malecon The Malecon is a long boardwalk that runs along the coast of Puerto Vallarta. It’s the perfect place to take a stroll and soak in the stunning ocean views. The Malecon is also home to many sculptures and street performers, making it a lively and entertaining place to visit. Explore the Old Town Puerto Vallarta’s Old Town is a charming area with narrow cobblestone streets, colorful buildings, and traditional architecture. It’s the perfect place to explore on foot and take in the local culture. You’ll find many shops, restaurants, and cafes, as well as the iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe church. Go Whale Watching Puerto Vallarta is known for its whale watching tours, which take you out to sea to observe humpback whales in their natural habitat. It’s an unforgettable experience and a great way to connect with nature. Take a Boat Tour to Las Marietas Islands Las Marietas Islands are a group of small islands located just off the coast of Puerto Vallarta. The islands are home to a variety of marine life, including dolphins, sea turtles, and colorful fish. A boat tour to Las Marietas Islands is a great way to snorkel, swim, and explore this unique ecosystem. Relax on the Beaches Puerto Vallarta has some of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico. From the bustling Playa de los Muertos to the secluded Playa Las Animas, there’s a beach for every type of traveler. Relax on the sand, take a dip in the ocean, or try some water sports like parasailing or jet skiing. Visit the Botanical Gardens The Puerto Vallarta Botanical Gardens are a must-visit for nature lovers. The gardens feature a vast collection of plants and flowers from around the world, as well as stunning waterfalls and a butterfly sanctuary. It’s the perfect place to relax and connect with nature. Take a Cooking Class Mexican cuisine is world-famous, and Puerto Vallarta is no exception. Take a cooking class and learn how to prepare traditional dishes like guacamole, ceviche, and tacos. You’ll also get to taste your creations and take home some new recipes to try. Experience the Nightlife Puerto Vallarta has a lively nightlife scene, with plenty of bars, nightclubs, and live music venues to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a quiet drink or a wild night out, there’s something for everyone. Go Zip Lining For adrenaline junkies, zip lining is a must-do activity in Puerto Vallarta. Soar through the lush jungle canopy on a thrilling zip line adventure and get a unique perspective on the beautiful landscape. Take a Day Trip to Sayulita Sayulita is a charming surf town located just north of Puerto Vallarta. It’s a great place to spend a day exploring the colorful streets, relaxing on the beach, and trying some delicious street food. It’s a laid-back and authentic Mexican experience that shouldn’t be missed.

Vacationing in Puerto Vallarta is a wonderful experience that offers something for everyone. From the stunning beaches and natural beauty to the rich culture and delicious cuisine, there’s no shortage of things to do and see in this vibrant city. So pack your bags and head to Puerto Vallarta for a vacation you’ll never forget.

Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access exclusive content and join the PVDN Newsletter, and browse this site with fewer ads. (Why subscribe?)

Trending news on PVDN