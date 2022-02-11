The arrival of international tourists to Puerto Vallarta decreased in January of this year compared to 2019, before the pandemic.
According to the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), the Puerto Vallarta International Airport had a reduction of 11.8 percent in passengers in January 2022 compared to 2019, although with an improvement of 113.7% compared to 2021.
The GAP reported that its 12 Mexican airports registered an increase in total passenger traffic of 2.3%, compared to the same month of 2019.
The airports of Tijuana and Los Cabos presented an increase of 28.9% and 6.3%, respectively, while the airports of Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara presented a decrease of 11.8% and 7.3%, respectively.
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.
In January, Puerto Vallarta received 468,900 passengers, 11.8 percent less than in January 2019, when there were 531,500. In January, the airport received 162,200 domestic passengers, 32.5% more than the same month in 2019, when there were 122,400, and 69.6% more than in 2021.
However, in international tourism, 306,800 passengers were received, 25% less than in January 2019, when there were 409,100, but 147.7% more than in 2021.
The volume of seats offered by the GAP terminals during January 2022 increased 28.6% compared to January 2021. The load factor went from 53.3% in January 2021 to 68.7% in January 2022.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta records second consecutive week exceeding 1,600 COVID-19 cases Puerto Vallarta is currently in second place for the most active cases of COVID-19 in the state, just behind the capital city of Guadalajara, and for the second consecutive week, Vallarta has recorded more than 1,600 cases. According to the report from the Jalisco Radar System, in the last 7 days, Puerto Vallarta registered 1,624…
- Tourism in Puerto Vallarta dips below pre-pandemic levels in January The arrival of international tourists to Puerto Vallarta decreased in January of this year compared to 2019, before the pandemic. According to the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), the Puerto Vallarta International Airport had a reduction of 11.8 percent in passengers in January 2022 compared to 2019, although with an improvement of 113.7% compared to…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of February 10, 2022 The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Thursday, February 10, 5,226,269 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the start of the pandemic, Mexico has suffered 311,554 deaths from the disease. This means that in the last 24 hours, 34,261 infections were added, as well…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of February 7, 2022 The Ministry of Health (SSa), through the daily technical statement, reported that this Monday, February 7, 206 deaths and 9,242 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country during the last 24 hours. With these figures, 5,160,767 infections and 309,752 deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 were accumulated nationwide. According to the demographic data of the…
- Islas Marías, once a prison island, will open to tourism in April After a year delay in opening, the Marías Islands, off the coast of Nayarit, confirmed the opening to tourism in April of this year. The Environmental and Cultural Education Center “Muros de Agua – José Revueltas”, as this island once served as a prison from 1905 to 2019, and as of March 8, 2019, thanks…