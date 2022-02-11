Tourism in Puerto Vallarta dips below pre-pandemic levels in January

The arrival of international tourists to Puerto Vallarta decreased in January of this year compared to 2019, before the pandemic.

According to the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), the Puerto Vallarta International Airport had a reduction of 11.8 percent in passengers in January 2022 compared to 2019, although with an improvement of 113.7% compared to 2021.

The GAP reported that its 12 Mexican airports registered an increase in total passenger traffic of 2.3%, compared to the same month of 2019.

The airports of Tijuana and Los Cabos presented an increase of 28.9% and 6.3%, respectively, while the airports of Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara presented a decrease of 11.8% and 7.3%, respectively.

Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.

In January, Puerto Vallarta received 468,900 passengers, 11.8 percent less than in January 2019, when there were 531,500. In January, the airport received 162,200 domestic passengers, 32.5% more than the same month in 2019, when there were 122,400, and 69.6% more than in 2021.

However, in international tourism, 306,800 passengers were received, 25% less than in January 2019, when there were 409,100, but 147.7% more than in 2021.

The volume of seats offered by the GAP terminals during January 2022 increased 28.6% compared to January 2021. The load factor went from 53.3% in January 2021 to 68.7% in January 2022.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN