Tourist Parasailing in Nuevo Nayarit is Sent Adrift After Boat Tethered to Parachute Capsized

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A boat offering parasailing services off the coast of Nuevo Nayarit Beach experienced a mishap during a tourist excursion, leaving a tourist adrift in an untethered parachute.

The vessel and its occupants were subsequently rescued by State Police, firefighters, and nearby swimmers.

As recounted by the boat's crew member, a sudden gust of wind caused the boat to capsize and subsequently flood while they were tethered to the parachute carrying a tourist enjoying a parasailing excursion in the Bay of Banderas.

In response to this alarming incident, onlookers quickly . . .