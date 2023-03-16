VACATION RENTALS

Tourists experience extortion in Puerto Vallarta by Army, National Guard, and police

March 15, 2023
, ,

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Just a few days before the 2023 Holy Week and Easter holiday season begins, foreign travelers document acts of extortion by elements of the Mexican Army, National Guard, and police in Puerto Vallarta and other tourist destinations of Mexico . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website