Tourists Return to Puerto Vallarta’s Malecón Following Hurricane Lidia’s Category 4 Landfall

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Less than 24 hours after Hurricane Lidia, a Category 4 storm on the Safir-Simpson scale, made landfall near Puerto Vallarta, tourists have returned to the Malecón, signaling a quick resumption of normalcy in the bustling tourist hub.

As morning broke over the scenic coastal city, the protective barriers installed on doors and windows along the tourist strip were swiftly dismantled. By noon, the Malecón began to buzz again with tourists, who emerged from their hotels to bask in the surprisingly pleasant weather, seemingly unfazed by the natural calamity that had unfolded . . .

