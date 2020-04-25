Tropical cyclone forms off the coast of Mexico, earliest storm on record

The earliest recorded tropical cyclone formed on Saturday in the eastern North Pacific, off the coast of Mexico.

The US National Hurricane Center noted that the One-E Tropical Depression had maximum sustained winds of 55 km / h (35 mph), and while it is not expected to strengthen in a tropical storm before weakening, “it cannot discard”.

The storm is expected to lose strength until a post-tropical cyclone Sunday night.

The storm vortex was approximately 1,175 kilometers (730 miles) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and does not pose a threat to land.

The Hurricane Center added that it is the earliest formation of a tropical cyclone in that area since the satellite era began in 1966. The North Pacific cyclone season normally begins on May 15, while the hurricane season in the Atlantic begins June 1.