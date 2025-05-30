Tropical Storm Alvin Weakening Rapidly While New System Begins to Develop

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Alvin is unraveling quickly along the eastern Pacific, with the latest reconnaissance and satellite data showing a rapidly weakening system. Overnight scatterometer passes placed the storm’s center near the southern edge of its coldest cloud tops, prompting meteorologists to trim its sustained winds to 45 kt (52 mph). Alvin is now moving north-northwest at 9 kt (10 mph), and it is on track to turn more directly north within the next 24 hours as it approaches a weakness in the subtropical ridge.