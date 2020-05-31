Tropical Storm Amanda, first named Pacific storm of the season

At 700 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Amanda was located inland over southeastern Guatemala near latitude 14.2 North, longitude 90.4 West.

Amanda is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h). A north-northeastward or northward motion is expected through this evening. On the forecast track, the center of Amanda will move farther inland over Guatemala today.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening is expected to begin this morning while the center moves farther inland. The cyclone is expected to degenerate into a remnant low or dissipate over the mountains of Central America later today.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

Through the middle of the week, Amanda or its remnants are expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches over El Salvador, southern Guatemala, western Honduras, and the Mexican states of Tabasco and Veracruz.

This system is also expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain over northwestern Nicaragua, Belize, and the Mexican states of Quintana Roo, Campeche, Chiapas, and Oaxaca. Isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches are possible in El Salvador, southern Guatemala, Tabasco, and Veracruz. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue within

portions of the warning area through Sunday morning.