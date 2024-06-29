Tropical Storm Beryl Forms in Atlantic, Could Strengthen to Hurricane

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - On Friday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a bulletin confirming the formation of Tropical Storm Beryl in the Atlantic basin, situated east of Barbados. Moving at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour in a westward direction, Beryl currently sustains maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour.
