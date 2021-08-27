Tropical Storm Watch issued for Puerto Vallarta

The National Meteorological Service ( SMN ) warned that this August 27, Tropical Storm Nora is expected to intensify into a category 1 hurricane off the coasts of Michoacán and Colima, while this Saturday, the center will approach the coasts of Jalisco and Nayarit, which resulted in a tropical storm watch for Puerto Vallarta.

“It is expected that on Friday Nora will approach the coasts of Michoacán and Colima, most likely as a category 1 hurricane, with winds of 119 to 153 kilometers per hour,” Alejandra Méndez Girón, general coordinator of the SMN.

In the next 48 hours, intense to torrential rains are forecast on the coasts of these entities with possible landslides, floods, and an increase in rivers and streams.

According to Méndez Girón, at least 2,699,000 people are at risk from “Nora”, as well as 966,000 homes, 9,000 schools, and 1,000 hospitals, for which there are already 1,200 shelters with the capacity to house 316,000 people: 624 in Guerrero, 179 in Michoacán, 236 in Colima and 169 shelters in Baja California Sur.

In Jalisco, a prevention operation will be deployed made up of 60 officers from the regional commands of Cihuatlán, El Grullo, and Guadalajara, in order to carry out evacuation work in the populations that could be affected after the passage of the storm.

In addition, surveillance will be maintained in the dams and streams of the municipalities of Talpa de Allende, Villa Purificación, Casimiro Castillo, Cuautitlán de García Barragán, San Sebastián del Oeste, Mascota Atenguillo, Cuautla, Ayutla, Autlán de Navarro, Tuxcacuesco and Tolimán.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN