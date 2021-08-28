Puerto Vallarta under hurricane warning for Nora

Nora is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through the weekend. A slight bend to the northwest is forecast by early next week. On the forecast track, the center of Nora is expected to approach Puerto Vallarta later today and pass very near the coast of the states of Jalisco and Nayarit by tonight. Nora is then forecast to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is anticipated as long as Nora remains offshore the coast of Mexico.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area along the coast of mainland Mexico beginning later today. Hurricane conditions are also possible within the hurricane watch area later today and may spread to the northern portions of the watch area tomorrow. Tropical storm conditions are likely occurring over southern portions of the tropical storm warning area and will spread to the northern portions of the warning area later today and tomorrow.

RAINFALL: Heavy rain associated with Nora is expected across coastal sections of the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco. Rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches are forecast through this weekend with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches possible. This rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

As Nora continues north-northwest, heavy rainfall will move into the Baja California Sur late Sunday into Monday. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are forecast, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches possible across southern portions of Baja California Sur. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides may occur as a result.

Additional heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches are possible across Sinaloa and Sonora during the middle to latter part of next week as Nora moves northwest through the Gulf of California.

Toward the middle and latter part of next week, moisture associated with Nora may bring heavy rainfall to portions of the southwestern U.S. into the central Great Basin and central Rockies.

STORM SURGE: Storm surge could produce coastal flooding near where the center passes the coast, or east of the center if Nora makes landfall. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

SURF: Swells generated by Nora are affecting the southern and southwestern coast of Mexico and will spread northward to the coast of Baja California Sur and into the Gulf of California over the weekend and into early next week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN