Two drowning deaths in Puerto Vallarta

Municipal Police in Puerto Vallarta reported a drowning that occurred at Conchas Chinas Beach. The woman and her husband, both residents of Guadalajara, were on vacation at the port.

Both entered the sea and minutes later they were dragged by a wave into the sea. The man was able to fight the strength of the wave, but he realized that he was unable to find his wife as he began to shout for help.

People who were present on the beach rushed to help. Shortly after, people managed to get the woman’s body to the shore, but when the lifeguards arrived to check their vital signs, they confirmed her death.

In another similar drowning, a Tlajomulco neighbor was drowned on a beach in Nuevo Vallarta, in Nayarit.

The authorities of that state reported that the incident occurred on the beach of Pueblito Paraíso, in Nuevo Vallarta.

The 39-year-old woman and her 41-year-old husband, both from Tlajomulco, went to bathe in the sea. Waves rolled over them. The woman managed to leave, but her husband did not, so she asked for help from Private Security agents, who came to support the man to get him out of the water.

Shortly after, an ambulance arrived to transfer the man to the hospital, however, he was pronounced dead in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.