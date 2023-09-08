Two Earthquakes in Puerto Vallarta Leave No Damage

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Two significant earthquakes, with magnitudes of 5.8 and 5.9, were recorded off the coast of Jalisco and shook Puerto Vallarta today. However, officials have confirmed no significant effects or damage in the area.

The first of the quakes struck at 9:53 a.m., 147 km west of Cihuatlán, at a depth of 10 km. A mere 40 minutes later, a second tremor was detected close to the initial quake's epicenter. Initial assessments suggested it might have been an aftershock, but it was later confirmed to be a distinct earthquake . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.