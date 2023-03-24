Two men arrested in Puerto Vallarta for abuse of minors

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Jalisco Prosecutor's Office managed to link to the process of a subject who is accused of abuse against two minors in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

Through an official announcement, the VIII District Special Regional Prosecutor's Office revealed that a judge had ordered preventive detention for two males accused of abusing two minor girls in separate crimes.

Preventive detention in Mexico is the arrest of an accused individual without formal charges while an investigation continues. People can remain in jail without charges or evidence under preventive detention orders for . . .