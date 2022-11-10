VACATION RENTALS

Two men assault elderly woman and steal her truck in broad daylight on main Puerto Vallarta street (VIDEO)

November 10, 2022
, ,

With people watching and driving by in broad daylight on a main street in Puerto Vallarta, two men assault an elderly woman and steal her truck without any help from citizens or police . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website