Two Nayarit beaches remain closed after 165 beachgoers were attacked by Moray eels

Since March 24, the General Directorate of Citizen Protection and Firefighters of Nayarit closed access to the beaches of Guayabitos and Los Ayala, in the municipality of Comostela, due to the presence of Morena fish that have so far bitten 165 bathers.

Moray eel bite is usually painful and can cause the victim secondary infection if proper wound care is not instituted.

The unit reported that since the first case of a Moray bite occurred, the lifeguard operative personnel carried out prevention work with surveillance tours; In addition, red and purple flags were raised to alert tourists and awareness work is carried out with inhabitants and visitors about the presence and increase of the specimen in the area.

The 165 people bitten by these fish have received care; Specialized biologists from the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection suggest that this phenomenon originates from changes in temperature in the sea or also from reproductive events between the species.

Due to this, the population was encouraged to know that the purple flag is maintained to indicate the presence of harmful fauna in the sea, in this case, the Morena eel, and to respect the restriction of access to the swimming area.

