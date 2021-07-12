Two new Pacific storms have 70% chance of development this week

In the south of Mexico, there are currently two storms with a 70% chance of development into tropical depressions this week.

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles south-southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within a few days well offshore the southwestern coast of Mexico while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Another area of low pressure is forecast to develop south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec later this week and move westward or west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, well offshore of the southern coast of Mexico. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend.