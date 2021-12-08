U.S asks citizens not to travel to Mexico due to COVID-19 risks

Faced with the December holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the United States Department of State asked its citizens to avoid trips to Mexico, after updating its alert.

Due to the high contagion of COVID-19 in Mexico, the alert level issued by the State Department is level 3, and Americans are urged to avoid non-essential travel to Mexico.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 3 Travel Health Advisory for Mexico, due to COVID-19, which indicates a high level of risk in the country,” the updated alert specifies this December 8.

The risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated, with an antigen authorized by the FDA, they say.

“Before planning any international travel, review the specific recommendations of the CDC for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers, ” adds the US alert.

Regarding the security issue, the travel alert maintains that violent crimes such as homicide, kidnapping, car theft, are widespread in Mexico and have become common.

