U.S. Citizens in Puerto Vallarta to hold “No Kings Day” Protest Today

U.S. citizens in Puerto Vallarta will join a global “No Kings Day” protest today, denouncing Trump’s immigration raids and defending democratic norms.

U.S. citizens residing overseas will gather today in Puerto Vallarta to participate in a global “No Kings Day” protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement actions, particularly recent raids in Los Angeles, organizers say .

The demonstration, set to run from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Oscar’s restaurant in the Zona Romántica, is part of a coordinated movement across the U.S. and abroad aimed at defending constitutional authority and the rule of law. It was organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day, with backing from Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas.

In Los Angeles, immigration raids over the weekend sparked unrest in Latino communities and led to involvement of National Guard troops, heightening fears of governmental overreach in enforcement policies .

Martha McDevitt‑Pugh, international chair of Democrats Abroad, explained that the Puerto Vallarta rally is intended to be peaceful and reflects a wider citizen-led movement against authoritarian tendencies in U.S. governance. “While President Trump spends millions on a military parade in Washington, we are betting on a global citizen response,” she said.

Organizers emphasize that the protest aims solely to criticize U.S. policy—not to intrude on Mexican domestic affairs—and is committed to respectful conduct within Mexico’s borders.

As part of a broader wave of demonstrations scheduled in various U.S. cities, today’s event seeks to raise awareness of perceived threats to democratic norms under Trump’s administration and to galvanize support among Americans living abroad.