U.S. Embassy’s Alert as Mexico’s Popocatépetl Volcano Shows Signs of Eruption

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The U.S. Embassy and its consulates across Mexico have issued a warning in response to rising activity from the Popocatépetl volcano.
In an official communication, the Embassy reported that the volcano has been showing signs of increased activity since May 15, marked by numerous tremors and plumes of smoke and ash. In light of this, local authorities are advising people to stay at least 12 kilometers away from the volcano.
The Embassy also highlighted the temporary closure of Benito Juárez International Airport (AICM) in Mexico City on May 20, attributing it to the fallout of volcanic ash. The alert continued to say that disruptions in air travel could persist, including further delays, cancellations, or even abrupt airport shutdowns without much notice. The Popocatépetl volcano is situated near Puebla, Mexico, approximately 45 miles southwest of Mexico City.
The Embassy issued a set of advisories in its statement, which included urging individuals not to venture within a 12 km (7.5 miles) radius of the volcano. It also encouraged individuals to monitor the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) and the National Meteorological Service websites for updates.
Additional instructions were to heed local authorities’ directions, including any evacuation orders. In case of an emergency, it is advised to call 911, stay updated with your airline for any changes, and keep friends and family members informed about your location via phone calls, text messages, and social media. As far as feasible, they should be reassured of your safety.
