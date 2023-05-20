Mexico Implements New Trade Agreement Against Forced Labor Goods

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A new agreement has taken effect that bans the importation of goods manufactured using forced labor, including forced or compulsory child labor, as announced in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

Since its publication on May 17, the agreement has introduced an innovative system wherein the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and other domestic and international authorities, can investigate goods imported into Mexico that are suspected of being produced wholly or partly through forced labor. If these allegations are confirmed, the Mexican Government could prohibit these goods from entering the country.

Investigations can be initiated either upon the request of individuals or legal entities established in Mexico, or informally by the Ministry of Labor if substantial evidence exists. The authorities will have a 180-day timeframe to investigate the goods in question, considering the International Labor Organization’s indicators of forced labor.

The STPS and the Ministry of Economy have made available a guide titled “Guide for the Implementation of the Mechanism to Restrict the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced or Compulsory Labor” to inform the public about this new system.

Through this measure, the Mexican Government underlines its commitment to eliminating forced labor from global supply chains and to counteract unfair competition practices that negatively impact Mexican businesses and the North American region’s economic dynamics.

The Ministry of Labor acknowledged that this development positions Mexico as a global leader in adopting a new foreign trade paradigm based on human rights and respect for human dignity, especially for the historically disadvantaged sectors.

Moreover, Mexico is aligning with Article 23.6 of the Labor Chapter of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which mandates member countries to create mechanisms prohibiting the import of goods made wholly or in part with forced labor.