U.S Turns Up Heat on Mexico Over Endangered Species; Threatens Trade Sanctions

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - United States President Joe Biden, on Monday, challenged Mexico to amplify their conservation efforts for the endangered vaquita and totoaba, with a potential threat of trade sanctions hanging in the balance if no progress is made within a year.

In an address to Congress, Biden elucidated that he has instructed numerous federal agencies to convene a high-level meeting with the Mexican government. The meeting's main aim is to strategize on reducing illegal trade of totoaba and guaranteeing the conservation of the vaquita.

