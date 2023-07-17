Mexican Ship Rescues Australian Castaway and His Dog Who Survived 3 Months at Sea

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a real-life 'Cast Away' scenario, an Aussie sailor and his dog defy death, surviving two months adrift on the Pacific with only raw fish and rainwater to sustain them until a helicopter accompanying a Mexican tuna boat sighted him near the Mexico coast. Continue reading to discover the shocking twists and turns of this maritime survival tale that will make you question what it takes to live when all odds are stacked against you. You won't believe how his dog, Bella, played a crucial part in this saga of resilience and survival.
