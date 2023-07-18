Weather Forecast July 18, 2023; Sunshine, Clouds, and Rain in Puerto Vallarta Today

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Good day, Puerto Vallarta. Today's weather forecast shows a combination of high temperatures and potential rainfall. During the day, we expect a high of 33 degrees Celsius, so it's going to be a hot one. Make sure to stay hydrated and seek shade when necessary.

Our precipitation outlook is at a 40% chance, suggesting scattered showers might be on the horizon. Coupled with a significant cloud cover of 79%, it might be wise to keep an umbrella handy. Winds will be relatively light, gusting up to 20 kilometers per hour.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.