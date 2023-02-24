US set to deport Mexican scientist convicted of being a Russian spy

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Héctor Alejandro Cabrera, the only Mexican accused of spying for Russia on US territory, will be released and deported to Mexico in a few weeks, despite having been sentenced in 2022 to serve 4 years in prison.

The scheduled release will be on July 16 from the FDC Miami penitentiary, where he was incarcerated after being sentenced by a federal judge after a long two-year trial.

However, according to documents, Héctor Alejandro will be deported by the US authorities, which has raised concerns regarding his safety in Mexico, in . . .