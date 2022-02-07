Vidanta Cruises, Mexico’s First-Ever Luxury Cruise Line, will sail from Nuevo Vallarta on April 14

(Press Release) – Grupo Vidanta has spent the last 47 years creating extraordinary vacation experiences in the country’s most beautiful destinations. Now, Latin America’s leading name in entertainment and destination resorts presents the exclusive preview itinerary of Vidanta Cruises, Mexico’s first-ever luxury cruise line. The exclusive preview is available to guests of Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta and includes an extraordinary three-day, two-night journey on Vidanta Elegant—Vidanta Cruises’ maiden vessel that offers an adults-only sailing experience akin to being on your own private yacht. The itinerary kicks off on April 14th and is designed to showcase the magnificent coastlines of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

Vidanta Elegant has been carefully customized to create a singular and highly personalized experience in luxury sailing while offering a wide range of amenities, entertainment, and activities. The exclusive preview will showcase Mexican culture and traditions by visiting some of the country’s hidden gems on the coastline and highlighting the unique beauty of Mexico.

With a capacity of 298 guests and featuring 149 stunningly beautiful staterooms and suites, Vidanta Elegant offers breathtaking exterior views and prioritizes comfort, style, and spaciousness in an environment of complete exclusivity and luxury. And by incorporating the Vidanta Extraordinary Standards®—one of the hospitality industry’s leading comprehensive health and safety systems, Vidanta Cruises is the first cruise line with COVID protocol built into its launch and operation. Vidanta Elegant also leads the way in industry-changing technology by using custom-built, medical-grade PYURE filtration systems that are proven to eradicate 99.9% of all viruses.

“When we began the process of bringing Vidanta Cruises to life, we were very clear that we wanted to exceed our guests’ expectations, while also positively impacting Mexico and our people. After an arduous process, we couldn’t be happier with the result. Not only have we become the first Mexican developer to operate both on land and at sea, but we are generating direct and indirect jobs that will benefit many communities along Mexico’s Pacific Coast, and we are positioning our country as a world-class tourist destination,” said Ivan Chavez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta. “We wish to take this opportunity to reiterate Grupo Vidanta’s commitment to the development of Mexico. We will continue working to inspire generations of happiness and revolutionize the tourism industry,” he concluded.

Vidanta Elegant features 13 restaurants and bars, a state-of-the-art spa and fitness center, and a lounge with live entertainment. It also leads the industry in many design aspects, including an average of almost twice as many outdoor and public spaces per guest as the world’s top cruise ships; a balcony square footage superior to those of major national and international cruise ships; and a passenger-to-crew ratio of almost one-to-one, while the other top ships rated one-to-five.

Grupo Vidanta is proud to bring the award-winning hospitality and entertainment offerings, as well as the exceptional service it’s known for, to the sea. Vidanta Cruises will set a new standard in the travel industry and mark a milestone in Mexico’s maritime history.

For more information about Vidanta Elegant, including itineraries, voyage length, destinations, and cruising dates, visit VidantaCruises.com

