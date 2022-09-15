VIDEO: Vigilantes in Sinaloa force suspected thief to walk the streets in boxers, holding a sign identifying himself as a ‘rat’

A half-naked young man, with a piece of cardboard attached to his back, with texts that identified him as an alleged thief, was forced to walk on the Antonio Rosales boulevard, in the city of Guamúchil, Sinaloa, without intervention from police who witnessed the incident.
The young man, with his arms tied and hiding his face with a cap, who was only wearing boxers, crossed in front of the Municipal Palace, where the Municipal Police offices are located, without any agent responding.
According to witness reports, the young man had traces of blows on the buttocks, and the text written on the cardboard that was fixed on his back described him as a “rat”, a word used in Mexico for a thief.
This type of vigilante act has been seen on several occasions in the neighboring municipality of Guasave, where last April 28th, several totally naked men, with similar cardboard signs, were forced to walk the public streets. There have been five recorded cases of these acts in the city over the past seven months.
In November 2021, two men and a woman, without any clothing, were taken out of a truck, and with cardboard attached to their bodies, they were forced to walk for several minutes, through the most central streets of Guasave, without the Municipal Police intervening.
According to the witnesses’ version of the events, the three people were forcibly removed from a truck and ordered to walk naked, presumably as a lesson, just as happened in the four previous cases, to later be picked up.
