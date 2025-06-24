Violent Weekend in Baja California Sur Leaves 10 Dead and Sparks Public Fear

La Paz

Baja California Sur faced one of its deadliest weekends in 2025, with 10 people killed during violent clashes in La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto, including innocent victims.

Baja California Sur endured one of the bloodiest weekends of 2025, as a wave of violence swept through the municipalities of La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto. In under 48 hours, 10 people lost their lives and at least one other was injured in a series of armed confrontations involving criminal groups and state security forces.

The violence began Saturday afternoon in La Paz, when a group of armed individuals ambushed investigative officers from the State Attorney General’s Office (PGJE). The officers returned fire, resulting in the deaths of one investigator and one alleged attacker. The exchange unfolded in broad daylight on Forjadores Avenue and 2nd Street—one of the city’s busiest areas—sending pedestrians running for cover and igniting fear among locals.

The gunfire and rapid deployment of security forces caused chaos in the capital. Eyewitnesses described a tense scene, with sirens and helicopters circling overhead as reinforcements flooded the streets.

Later that evening, a second deadly confrontation took place, again in La Paz. In this incident, three suspected members of a criminal organization were killed after a firefight with law enforcement. A Ministerial Agent was injured during the exchange. Authorities recovered two long rifles and three handguns from the scene, further highlighting the severity of the clashes.

In the neighboring municipality of Comondú, violence also flared. On Saturday, a man was murdered in Ciudad Insurgentes. Details about the motive and suspects have not been made public, but the killing added to the already growing list of casualties.

Meanwhile, in the normally tranquil town of Loreto, gun violence left a man dead and a woman critically injured in the Zaragoza neighborhood. The woman later died in a local hospital, marking the first innocent bystander fatality tied to the weekend’s violence. Outrage followed swiftly, as residents demanded justice and accountability for what they see as the unchecked spread of organized crime.

On Sunday, the violence continued. The PGJE confirmed two additional killings in Comondú. The first involved a 16-year-old boy, identified as Javier N., who was shot near the intersection of Blvd Benito Juárez and Guadalupe Victoria in the Centro neighborhood of Ciudad Insurgentes. He succumbed to his injuries shortly afterward.

A few hours later, another person was gunned down in the Los Pinos neighborhood of Ciudad Constitución. According to PGJE reports, residents heard gunfire around 5:40 p.m. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was driving along Ignacio Allende and 16 de Septiembre streets when the attack occurred.

The series of deadly events sparked widespread alarm across Baja California Sur. Social gatherings, cultural events, and even official activities were canceled as fear took hold. In La Paz, Loreto, and Comondú, streets remained eerily quiet, punctuated only by the presence of heavily armed security forces patrolling neighborhoods.

Local residents expressed frustration and concern over the escalating violence, fearing that the state—often marketed as a peaceful paradise for both tourists and locals—is quickly becoming another front in Mexico’s broader security crisis.

State officials have yet to release a comprehensive statement addressing the weekend’s events. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing, and security presence remains heightened across all three municipalities.

Many in the community now look to the government for swift justice and long-term strategies to restore peace in a region that has long prided itself on safety and tranquility.

