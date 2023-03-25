Viva Aerobús doubles its flights to Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In response to the tourist demand of Jalisco, Viva Aerobús will double its local flight operations from Guadalajara to Puerto Vallarta. Originally seven weekly flights were operated, but as of March, there are already 16.

The increase in frequency also coincides with the highway project that has been under construction for over a decade finally nearing completion. The highway will cut travel time in half between Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. Soon, airlines will be needing to convince passengers that flying is still better than driving, so expect more frequencies and lower prices from airlines.

Puerto Vallarta, located on the Pacific coast of Mexico, is a popular vacation destination known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural heritage. The city offers a range of activities and attractions that make it an ideal destination for travelers seeking a mix of relaxation, adventure, and cultural immersion. In this essay, we will explore the many reasons why Puerto Vallarta is an excellent choice for a vacation destination.

One of the most compelling reasons to visit Puerto Vallarta is the city’s stunning beaches. The city is home to a number of pristine, sandy beaches that are perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and water sports. Playa Los Muertos is the most popular beach in the city and is always buzzing with activity. Visitors can rent umbrellas and lounge chairs and enjoy a variety of water activities, including parasailing, jet skiing, and banana boat rides. Other beaches worth visiting include Bucerias Beach, Mismaloya Beach, and Playa Conchas Chinas.

In addition to its beautiful beaches, Puerto Vallarta is also known for its rich cultural heritage. The city has a long history, dating back to the 19th century when it was a small fishing village. Today, the city is a melting pot of cultures, with influences from Spain, indigenous Mexican communities, and other parts of Latin America. Visitors can explore the city’s history and culture by visiting the Malecon, a long promenade that runs along the waterfront and is lined with art galleries, restaurants, and bars. The Malecon is also home to a number of sculptures and other public art installations that reflect the city’s cultural heritage.

Another must-visit attraction in Puerto Vallarta is the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. The church was built in the early 20th century and is known for its striking architecture and beautiful stained glass windows. Visitors can attend Mass at the church or simply admire its beauty from the outside.

For those seeking adventure, Puerto Vallarta has plenty to offer as well. The city is surrounded by beautiful natural landscapes, including the Sierra Madre Mountains and the Bay of Banderas. Visitors can explore these natural wonders by taking a guided tour or renting a car and exploring on their own. Some popular activities include hiking, zip-lining, and whale watching.

One of the best ways to experience the natural beauty of Puerto Vallarta is by taking a boat tour of the Bay of Banderas. Visitors can explore secluded beaches, snorkel in crystal-clear waters, and even see dolphins and whales in their natural habitat. Many boat tours also include stops at local fishing villages where visitors can sample fresh seafood and experience the local culture.

Puerto Vallarta is also known for its vibrant nightlife. The city has a wide range of bars, clubs, and restaurants that cater to all tastes and budgets. Visitors can enjoy live music, dance clubs, or simply relax with a cocktail and watch the sunset. Some popular nightlife spots include La Vaquita, Mandala, and Señor Frog’s.

Finally, one of the biggest draws of Puerto Vallarta is its warm and welcoming people. The city has a reputation for being one of the friendliest destinations in Mexico, and visitors are sure to feel at home here. Whether you’re dining in a local restaurant, shopping in a market, or simply strolling through the streets, you’ll be greeted with a smile and a warm welcome.

Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access more content, and browse the site with fewer ads, all while supporting independent local news.

Trending news on PVDN