Volaris Maintains Regular Operations in Puerto Vallarta Despite Strike Threat

PUERTO VALLARTA - Amid threats of a work stoppage by Volaris employees early this Monday, operations at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport have continued as usual, as reported by the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP).

According to official statements from the airline, as of 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 5, Volaris has operated 77 flights across Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara airports with an occupancy rate of 86.5%, transporting over 10,000 passengers.