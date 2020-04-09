Volkswagen Mexico will produce and donate ventilators for patients with coronavirus

Mauricio Kuri, director of corporate communication and government affairs for Volkswagen de México, announced that Volkswagen intends to donate medical ventilators manufactured by the automotive company.

A week ago Volkswagen started developing fan prototypes; However, these were delayed because the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) just released the guidelines for its production, which are very strict.

“The most important thing is to be able to reach the level of quality of the Cofepris. If we, in testing the prototypes, manage to reach the standards that Cofepris is demanding, production could be very fast,” said Kuri.

To achieve compliance with the guidelines of the Cofepris, Volkswagen Mexico would be producing around 80 and 90 ventilators per day, which would be delivered as a donation to the Mexican Army.

In addition to working on the ventilators, Volkswagen Mexico will feed 450 Mexican families for more than ten weeks, thanks to its employees.

“Our employees got together and with a goal of feeding 300 families for 10 weeks, we launched the internal call and with the surprise is that more than 450 families are already here, that we are going to feed for more than 10 weeks,” he added.