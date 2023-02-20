Was Jenni Rivera killed by Mexican cartels? This is what American Drug Enforcement believes

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A little over 10 years ago, the singer Jenni Rivera, also known as the “Diva of Banda”, died after the aircraft in which she was traveling crashed in the municipality of Iturbide, in the state of Nuevo León.
The official version of the accident pointed to a series of technical failures in the aircraft, which fell from the skies over Tejocotes ejido when it was flying at an altitude of 27,000 meters.
However, according to a series of theories promoted by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Edgar Valdez Villarreal, alias “La Barbie”, who is currently in a high-security penitentiary in Florida, could be responsible for the accident that killed the famous Mexican banda singer.
An element of the DEA explained that at that time “La Barbie” had problems with Jenni Rivera because the boss had felt betrayed by the singer, who had entertained several parties organized by the drug trafficker.
However, according to the version of the US agent, a “personal problem” occurred between Valdez Villarreal and Rivera in 2009.
Some versions indicate that this incident occurred during a private party for “La Barbie”, in which the capo allegedly beat and sexually abused Rivera, according to the testimonies of the attendees.
Before then, the two shared a very close relationship, according to friends. It was believed that Rivera was the favorite artist of the narco, but the relationship drifted apart for unknown reasons.
On August 30, 2010, the government of then President Felipe Calderón announced with great fanfare the arrest of La Barbie.
La Barbie believed that Rivera had helped authorities by providing information on his whereabouts when he was arrested. For this reason, as revenge, “La Barbie” would have given the order for one of its operators to install a type C4 explosive in the aircraft that would transport the artist. A theory of possibilities promoted by US authorities.
A second theory pointed directly to Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán since allegedly the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel had asked Jenni Rivera not to offer concerts in Monterrey, since at that time it was “Zeta” territory, the largest enemy of the so-called “Federation”.
However, Rivera allegedly disobeyed the orders of “El Chapo” and consequently the drug trafficker ordered her death.
The DEA agent contradicted what was said by the official version of the accident exposed by the Secretariat of Communications and Transportation of Mexico (SCT), which pointed out “a chain of technical errors” in the aircraft caused mainly by its age (43 years).
In an interview with the singer, which came to light in 2019, she admitted to fearing for her life because she had received several death threats.
However, in 2014, the singer’s sister, Rosi Rivera, assured that “what is good is that we know that there was no attack. That it wasn’t someone hurting Jenni. That it was an accident.”
“La Barbie”, meanwhile, is being held in the United States. According to data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), the date of his release is registered for July 7, 2056.
